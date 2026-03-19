Eric Carmen’s Comeback Hit Came Courtesy of an Old Friend in 1987

If you’re trying to make it in the world of big business, you probably know how important it is to network. You’d be surprised at how often that practice applies to music. Connections made early in a career can pay off down the road.

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Eric Carmen could relate. The singer thought his recording days were through. But then an old collaborator brought him back into the fold for his 1987 Top 5 hit “Hungry Eyes”.

Carmen’s C.V.

As the 80s progressed, Eric Carmen started to think that his days as a pop star were behind him. If that had indeed been the case, his musical legacy still would have been pretty solid. His time as lead singer of the critically beloved but often commercially unappreciated band The Raspberries helped build his reputation.

When that band imploded, Carmen started an impressive solo career. His 1975 single “All By Myself” displayed his writing and singing skills. The ballad shot to No. 1, initiating a string of hits. But those hits had largely dried up by the middle of the next decade.

Carmen also proved himself as a writer for hire, co-writing “Almost Paradise”, a Top 10 duet for Mike Reno and Ann Wilson in 1984. Since he’d achieved success in that lane, he thought he might just continue along with it and forget about performing. But an old friend had other ideas.

The “Eyes” Have It

Jimmy Ienner had produced both The Raspberries and Carmen’s early solo hits, including “All By Myself”. In 1987, Ienner was tasked with putting together the soundtrack for Dirty Dancing. We all know now what a massive hit that movie turned out to be. Ienner’s work assembling the music turned out to be an important part of that success.

In addition to some oldies (and covers of oldies), Ienner oversaw the creation of new material. Songwriters Frankie Previte and John DeNicola had written the song “Hungry Eyes” for Previte’s former band Frankie And The Knockouts. The band didn’t include their recording of the song on an album initially.

Ienner called Carmen, feeling that he could knock the song out of the park. Carmen agreed on the basis that he could also produce the track to get it more to his liking. It worked out for all involved. “Hungry Eyes” topped out at No. 4 on the pop charts, Carmen’s biggest hit since “All By Myself” more than a decade before.

Behind the Lyrics of “Hungry Eyes”

“Hungry Eyes” is basically an unmitigated expression of desire. The narrator can’t pretend, because his peepers give him away. “Hungry eyes,” Carmen wails. “One look at you and I can’t disguise.”

Since he can’t mask his instincts, he comes clean. “I wanna hold you,” he explains. “So hear me out.” Eventually, he admits that it’s more than just passion that’s driving him. “I need you to see,” he says. “This love was meant to be.”

With this song as a springboard to renewed popularity. Eric Carmen hit even bigger with the single “Make Me Lose Control” in 1988. “Hungry Eyes” reminded the pop music world what he could do with a buoyant melody. It’s a good thing that his old producer never forgot.

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