3 Classic Rock Bands That Were Famous for Their Guitarists

Guitars are the greatest. They have been the foundation for some of the best rock songs over the past eight decades or so, and they have rarely ever let us down. Plug an electric guitar into a pedal or seven and then plug that into a giant amplifier. What do you have? Heaven on Earth. But who are the greatest six-string players in rock history? Great question!

Below, we wanted to highlight three great classic rock bands that have historically been known for their guitar players. Three rock groups that wail thanks in large part to the person on stage right strumming, picking, plucking, and shredding. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands famous for their guitarists.

The Rolling Stones

While the British-born blues-rock band the Rolling Stones is known for its preening, flamboyant lead singer, Mick Jagger, the group is also famous for its electric guitar player, Keith Richards. Not only is he a great songwriter and six-string player, but many wonder how Richards has survived all these years as a full-fledged rock star. If you look up rock star in the dictionary, his face is likely there. And for that, along with his talent on the instrument, Richards is a legend amongst legends.

Heart

When classic rock was in its heyday (back then it was just called rock) in the 70s and 80s, it was largely a boys’ club. Most of the bands at the top of the chart were fronted and comprised almost entirely by men. But that’s where the Pacific Northwest-born group Heart said, “Hold my beer.” Heart was (and remains) a force of nature. Fronted by sisters—singer Ann Wilson and guitarist Nancy Wilson—Heart wrote hit after hit. And they were all bolstered by Nancy’s prowess on her six-string.

Van Halen

If there is a guitar Mount Olympus, then surely Eddie Van Halen is seated there now, being fed grapes and strumming his electric guitar. Van Halen starred as the lead guitarist of the rock band named after him. But his talents didn’t just stop there. He was sought after for studio recordings, too. Perhaps most famously, he played lead on Michael Jackson’s hit, “Beat It”. Known also for the shattered pattern on his guitar, the Van Halen name is synonymous with guitars. Even his son Wolfgang is a standout today.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images