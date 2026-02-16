3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1978 Who We Still Adore

When it comes to understanding a musical decade, it’s important to explore each year in full. While we may be tempted to say an era is defined by a few key years, really it’s the entire decade that defines the time period. Here below, we wanted to showcase just that.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to highlight three award-winning classic rock bands from the late 1970s that helped to define the time—a trio of late 70s acts that remain central to music listeners even today. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1978 we still stan.

Eagles

Sometimes it’s fun to imagine the year when an all-time classic rock song came out. Today, there are a number of important, significant songs. We’ve known them for decades. But in the moment? To hear it fresh and brand new—wow! And in 1978, the Grammy Awards sensed a great record when they heard it. The show honored the Los Angeles-born rockers known as the Eagles and their hit track “Hotel California” in real time, bestowing upon the band the trophy for Record of the Year for their creation.

Fleetwood Mac

While Eagles took home Record of the Year, another essential collective from the 1970s took home another major award at the 1978 Grammys. Indeed, the British-born band Fleetwood Mac garnered the trophy for Album of the Year for their still-iconic LP, Rumors. The group, which was renowned for their music and internal soap opera-like drama, was as much a part of pop culture in the late 70s as shag carpet. Amazingly, the band is still almost just as popular among fans today.

Bee Gees

Rock music had no official categories at the 1978 Grammy Awards, but the falsetto-singing songwriters and performers known as the Bee Gees took home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Group for their emotive ballad “How Deep Is Your Love” anyway. The brotherly trio was one of the most popular and prevalent acts of the late 1970s, thanks to both their influence on disco and their work on the super popular Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock