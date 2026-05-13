Born on This Day in 1914, One Half of This Popular Country Music Duo Who Was Married to the “Queen of Country”

Country music singer-songwriter Johnnie Wright’s career was largely overshadowed by that of his wife’s, trailblazing chart-topper Kitty Wells. However, Wright—born on this day (May 13) in 1914—enjoyed plenty of success alongside partner Jack Anglin. As the popular duo Johnnie & Jack, the two men sent 15 songs to the Top 10 on the country charts from 1951 to 1962. Those hints included their No. 1 remake of the Four Knights’ “(Oh, Baby Mine) I Get So Lonely” (1954). Today, we’re looking back at the life and career of Johnnie Wright on what would have been his 112th birthday.

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Born into a farming family in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Johnnie Robert Wright Jr. met Ellen Muriel Deason through his sister, who moved in next door to their family. He later suggested the stage name Kitty Wells, taken from the Pickard Family song “Sweet Kitty Wells.”

After the two married in 1937, Johnnie Wright and his sister Louise began performing with Wells on the Nashville radio station WSIX. Soon, the couple formed Johnnie and Jack and Their Tennessee Hillbillies along with Jack Anglin, who had married Louise.

Wright and Anglin teamed up full-time in the 1940s, performing together for more than two decades. The two set themselves apart from their harmonizing peers with songs like the Latin-inspired “Poison Love”, which landed them an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry.

Johnnie Wright Continued Solo After Jack Anglin’s Death

Johnnie Wright and Jack Anglin continued releasing hits until Anglin’s tragic death in 1963. The singer-songwriter died in a car accident in Madison, Tennessee, as he traveled to Patsy Cline’s memorial service. He was just 46 years old.

Wright would continue performing solo, scoring a No. 1 country hit in 1965 with “Hello Vietnam”. Written by Tom T. Hall in support of the Vietnam War, the song spent 20 weeks on the country singles chart, three of them at No. 1. Two decades later, film director Stanley Kubrick used “Hello Vietnam” as the opening track to his 1987 film Full Metal Jacket.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1965, Johnnie Wright Was at No. 1 With a Song That Would Become the Theme From One of the Greatest War Movies Ever Made]

Johnnie Wright died of natural causes at his Madison, Tennessee home on September 27, 2011. He was 97 years old.

Married for nearly 74 years, Wright and Wells had three children: Ruby, who died in 2009 at age 69; Bobby; and Carol Sue. All three toured with their parents as part of the Kitty Wells Family Show. They also enjoyed minor success as individual recording artists.

Wells followed her husband in death less than a year later, on July 16, 2012. She was 92 years old.

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