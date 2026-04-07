3 Classic Rock Greatest Hits Albums From the 1960s We Still Dance to Today

Whatever you call it—boogie, two-step, shuffle, bump and grind—it’s important to put on your dancing shoes and cut a rug once in a while. But of course with the human propensity for bashfulness, that can be a difficult task sometimes. But we’re here to help.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock greatest hits albums that get us up off the sofa and moving around the living room like there’s ants in our pants. Indeed, these are three classic rock greatest hits albums from the 1960s we love to dance to.

‘Smash Hits’ by The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)

There are many reasons why Jimi Hendrix is considered a rock god today, but along with his singing prowess and his guitar-playing ability, there was something unique and memorable about his songwriting. Sure, there were blues-rock songs that left you ponderous. But there were also songs that had your feet gliding on the floor. “Wind Cries Mary” might get you doing some interpretive dancing in your living room, or a track like “Foxey Lady” might have you shuffling around your favorite 24-hour coffee spot.

‘Greatest Hits’ by The Supremes (1967)

The Supremes are one of those groups who will knock you on your behind thanks to the sheer talent of the trio. But they can also inspire you to get up off of that thang and hit the dance floor. Indeed, The Supremes boast so many hits, you almost forget how catchy and great the Diana Ross-led group was. But on the Motown outfit’s 1967 greatest hits album, you’re reminded over and over. From the percussive “Stop! In The Name of Love” to the forlorn “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”, this is an LP to keep onhand.

‘Aretha’s Gold’ by Aretha Franklin (1969)

With her powerful singing voice, Aretha Franklin could get you up to dance or she could get you washing the dishes. Whatever she booms at you, all you can do is nod and say, “Yes, ma’am!” But on Aretha’s Gold, the big-voiced singer knows how to deliver a message to make you feel alive. The collection of songs opens with “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)” followed by “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” and “Respect”. You better start getting a move on!

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