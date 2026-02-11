3 Classic Rock Singers From the 1990s Known by Just One Name

Occasionally all you need is a single name to get the job done. Sometimes with a single word, people will remember you. They will seek you out. They will buy your art, your creativity, your music. All just because of that one well-chosen moniker.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three artists who understood the assignment—a trio of creative figures who only required one name to win the hearts of fans. Indeed, these are three classic rock singers from the 1990s known by just one name.

Beck

Those of us who were alive and sentient in the 1990s remember what it was like to hear Beck come on the radio. As soon as you turned the dial in your car or home stereo and heard those epic, thick slide guitar notes, you knew you were in for a treat. That’s when Beck had you in the palm of his young hand. Born July 8, 1970, in Los Angeles, Beck moved around the country a lot, including stints in New York and the Pacific Northwest. But he struck oil and found a place in music with the release of his 1994 LP, Mellow Gold.

Jewel

If you were alive in the 1990s, you had a crush on Jewel. That’s just the way it worked. Like Beck, Jewel’s early life was nomadic. Born on May 23, 1974, in Payson, Utah, she went on to spend many years of her life in Alaska. But it was in 1995 when she released her debut LP, Pieces of You, and that changed everything. The LP included wondrous hits, including “Who Will Save Your Soul”, “Foolish Games”, and “You Were Meant for Me”. For Jewel, the rest is history.

Björk

Born on November 21, 1965, in Reykjavík, Iceland, Björk has made a name for herself both for her music and for her aesthetic. The nature advocate is as essential in culture for her singing voice as she is for her political one. Her career started when she was just 11 years old and by 21, she was fronting the band The Sugarcubes. Today, Björk remains an inspiration both for artists and for those who are trying to change the world in other ways.

Photo by Wendy Redfern/Redferns