3 Classic Rock Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like The Doors

Of all the classic rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s, the Los Angeles-born group The Doors might be the most polarizing. The Jim Morrison-fronted projects boasts myriad hits but still, the band endures negative attention and derision for some reason. Perhaps it’s Morrison’s psychedelic lyrics or his flamboyant nonchalant style.

But whatever it is, we wanted to compile a list of tracks here below that showcase the band’s skill, power, and charisma. A trio of songs that employ poeticism and insight into the human condition. Songs that are as valuable today as they were when they were written some 50-plus years ago. Indeed, these are three songs for people who say they don’t like The Doors.

“People Are Strange” from Strange Days (1967)

This song is a crucial one to investigate these days, now more than ever. In an era when the internet is populated by hate and division, orchestrated often by nameless poor-faith accounts, the lyrics of this song, which have everything to do with isolation and the sense of being an outcast, are spot-on. On the circus-like track, lead singer Jim Morrison sings,

People are strange

When you’re a stranger

Faces look ugly

When you’re alone

Women seem wicked

When you’re unwanted

Streets are uneven

When you’re down

When you’re strange

Faces come out of the rain

When you’re strange

No one remembers your name

When you’re strange

“Light My Fire” from The Doors (1967)

From the band’s self-titled 1967 LP, this song is all about passion and love—two things frontman Morrison was known for. Written by the band’s guitarist Robby Krieger, the track blends a hazy psychedelia with a driving rock sensibility. The track has since become one of the best known and most beloved from the group. On it, Morrison sings,

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on, baby, light my fire

Come on, baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

“Riders on the Storm” from L.A. Woman (1971)

This song holds the sad title of being the final track Morrison ever recorded before his sudden and unexpected death two months and two weeks after the band’s 1971 album L.A. Woman was released. Given that fact, it’s an interesting track to be Morrison’s last. The elongated, ponderous song can be seen as his final goodbye as he goes up into the heavens. On it, he sings,

Riders on the storm

Riders on the storm

Into this house, we’re born

Into this world, we’re thrown

Like a dog without a bone

An actor out on loan

Riders on the storm

There’s a killer on the road

His brain is squirmin’ like a toad

Take a long holiday

Let your children play

If you give this man a ride

Sweet family will die

Killer on the road, yeah

Photo by Central Press/Getty Images