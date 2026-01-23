3 Classic Rock Songs From 1971 That Are More Country Than Rock

By 1971, country music had undergone a significant transformation. Rock musicians developed a modern country sound with a mix of 1960s psychedelia and folk revivalism. At the same time, the outlaw movement gained momentum as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and others grew tired of Nashville’s glossy productions.

The classic rock songs below became touchstones of this transformation. But their DNA is more country than rock.

“Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones

There has been debate about whether Gram Parsons deserves a writing credit on “Wild Horses”. Regardless, Parsons certainly influenced The Rolling Stones’ country leanings. He first released “Wild Horses” with The Flying Burrito Brothers in 1970, which was followed by the Stones’ version on Sticky Fingers the following year. I may take some heat for the following thought, but I prefer the tune in Parsons’s voice. Though there remains something eternally seductive about Brits crooning American roots music.

I watched you suffer a dull, aching pain

Now you decided to show me the same

No sweeping exits or offstage lines

Could make me feel bitter or treat you unkind.

“Going To California” by Led Zeppelin

Robert Plant describes an earthquake in California, resulting from the wrath of the gods. Meanwhile, Jimmy Page overdubs various acoustic instruments, evoking the sounds of the Appalachian hills. It feels like the shared story of a weary traveler, coming back home to describe some faraway place called California. All the way out by the ocean. Perhaps the kind of tale to either inspire fellow travelers or convince the locals to just stay put right where they are.

Mountains and the canyons start to tremble and shake

The children of the sun begin to awake (Watch out!).

“I Wanna Grow Up To Be A Politician” by The Byrds

The Byrds helped pioneer country rock in 1968 with Sweetheart Of The Rodeo. Gram Parsons, restless during his brief tenure with the band, played a crucial role on The Byrds’ sixth studio album before leaving to form The Flying Burrito Brothers. But his influence remained on Byrdmaniax. “I Wanna Grow Up To Be A Politician” shuffles along with saloon piano licks, twangy guitar bends, and a character-driven tale blending a lonely hearts club marching band with California honky tonk. Byrdmaniax threads folk, psychedelic rock, and country music in a snapshot history of Roger McGuinn’s groundbreaking band.

I want to grow up to be a politician

And take over this beautiful land

I want to grow up to be a politician

And be the old U.S. of A.’s number one man.

Photo by Joe Bangay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images