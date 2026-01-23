How Joe Cocker Went Back to The Beatles’ Discography for His First US Hit

Joe Cocker established himself as perhaps the premier interpreter in the rock music world during the 60s and 70s. He did so by taking on the best of the best songwriters and raising the level of songs that were already incredible to start.

His first US hit proved his mastery of the material of the biggest band of them all. By the time he released the song, he’d already gone to the well with this group quite successfully.

Making “Friends”

Joe Cocker, born in Sheffield, England, started his journey as a professional musician in the early 60s when he was still in his teens. Cocker originally used the stage name Vance Arnold. It was under that moniker in 1964 that he released his first single, a cover of The Beatles’ “I’ll Cry Instead” that was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The single failed, and Cocker subsequently shed his stage name. Soon, he became the leader of an outfit known as the Grease Band. With some ace musicians behind him, Cocker went back to The Beatles’ well. This time, it turned out much differently.

Cocker’s 1968 version of “With A Little Help From My Friends”, which slowed down the pace and allowed him to go to town with his emotive singing, caught fire. The song went to No. 1 in the United Kingdom. And although it didn’t hit in the US, it ended up indirectly opening the door for his first Top 40 hit in America.

Breaking in America

In spring 1969, Cocker and his band toured the US for the first time, hot off the release of his debut album. His manager, Denny Cordell, managed to book Cocker and the Grease Band at the Woodstock festival in August. During the show, Cocker’s impassioned performance delighted the crowd and raised his exposure level.

Wanting to take advantage of that success, Cocker hustled out his sophomore album, Joe Cocker! The Beatles, who loved what he did with “With A Little Help From My Friends”, happily turned over more material. Cocker included George Harrison’s “Something” and the Lennon/McCartney track “She Came In Through With The Bathroom Window” on the record.

It says something about The Beatles’ trust in Cocker that they allowed him to release those songs mere months after they first appeared on Abbey Road. After the album’s first single, Cocker’s take on Leon Russell’s “Delta Lady”, failed to hit the US charts (although it was a Top 10 in the UK), he released “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” as the follow-up.

“Window” Dressing

The Beatles included “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” as part of Abbey Road’s Side B medley. Paul McCartney wrote it based on an actual incident where one of the so-called “Apple Scruffs,” the dedicated female fans who hung around the group’s headquarters, broke into his house one night when he wasn’t around.

Cocker’s version featured a pedal steel guitar part played by Jimmy Page, who was still occasionally playing sessions despite having debuted Led Zeppelin earlier in the year. With the Woodstock exposure and The Beatles’ connection working for him, he found his way into the US Top 40 for the first time, reaching No. 30. It would be the first of nine such hits for this brilliant performer on the American pop charts.

