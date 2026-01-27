3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Are Still Loved by Younger Generations

Is rock ‘n’ roll still around? We believe so, but it certainly and unfortunately is not the cultural superpower that it used to be. However, there are some great names and respectable musicians out there keeping the genre around for the people that crave it (us and many more). Well, that is one way rock ‘n’ roll is staying alive, and another way is when younger generations connect with older music. With that in mind, here are three classic rock songs from the 1970s still loved by younger generations.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

In the fall of 2020, a TikTok user posted a video of himself skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice, and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams”. For some reason, the video went viral and introduced the song to the members of Generation Z and Alpha who didn’t already know it.

While the virality of “Dreams” was fleeting, it put the song back into the mainstream. As a matter of fact, it gained so much attention that it recharted on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 12. It’s impressive enough that the song recharted, but given that it reached the top 15 means it certainly struck a chord.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

This wouldn’t be a good list of legendary rock songs from the 1970s without mentioning this Queen classic. For the foreseeable future, Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” will never go out of style. Though, as with everything, there will come a day, but we need not worry about that for a while. Nevertheless, there is one main factor contributing to the resurgence of “Bohemian Rhapsody”: the 2018 film of the same name starring Rami Malek.

Following the movie’s release, the music video for “Bohemian Rhapsody” became the first pre-1990s music video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. On Spotify, it currently has just over 3 billion streams, making it the most-streamed classic rock song on the platform.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Free Bird” has certainly one of the most epic guitar solos of all time, and that is ultimately why it is still remembered by so many youngsters to this day. On social media, the song has an enduring legacy and a big presence in meme culture.

In addition to its social media presence, another factor that helps put this song on the youth’s radar is the 2014 film, Kingsman. The song accompanies the movie’s most memorable scene, which is a fight scene that takes place in a church.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images