3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Give Me All the Feels

In today’s day and age of mental health awareness, people are often talking about needing to stop what they’re doing, sit down, and simply have a good cry. Sometimes that just seems like the best thing to do. But it’s not always easy. How does one begin such a cathartic, emotional respite?

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, we’re here to help. Below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock songs from the 1990s that just might get the tear ducts working. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1990s that give you all the feels.

“Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton from ‘Rush: Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1992)

If there were ever a competition for the saddest song ever written, we’re pretty confident this tune would win the ultimate prize. The reason this track was written is almost too sad to even talk about here or think about ever again. (Eric Clapton’s four-year-old son fell out of a window on the 53rd story of a building and died.) But trying to cope with tragedy led the British-born six-string player to pen this track with the help of co-writer Will Jennings. Indeed, if you want to cry, listen to this song and think about its awful origins.

“Black” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1991)

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder is as passionate as he is talented. And that passion always comes through in his band’s songs. They drip with it, ooze with it. It’s as if Vedder dies every time he sings. And that raw emotion comes through in major ways on the band’s song “Black” from their debut LP, Ten. It’s a song that demands its listeners live up to Vedder’s passion, his emotion.

“One” by U2 from ‘Achtung Baby’ (1992)

In a way, Pearl Jam finds itself in the lineage of the Irish rockers U2. Like Vedder, U2 lead vocalist Bono is passion incarnate. Just check out the song “One”, which is all about the possibilities of love but also how it can fail. People take advantage of love, of loving hearts. It’s enough to make you feel crushed, to have you crumble. It’s okay to weep, let it all out!

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock