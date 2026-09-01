3 Classic Rock Songs That Tried To Outrun the Grunge Craze in the 90s

Grunge was all over the radio in the 90s, especially the early-to-mid-90s. And while it was the hot new evolution of rock music, some classic rock musicians decided to avoid the bandwagon and dish out some more traditional rock tunes. Let’s look at just a few classic rock songs that tried to outrun the grunge craze in the 90s.

“Remedy” by The Black Crowes from ‘The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion’ (1992)

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Was this Black Crowes song the “remedy” for those who were burned out on grunge in the early 90s? To some, that might be the case. During a period when most hit rock songs at least leaned toward grunge stylings, The Black Crowes dropped this bluesy, funky, and memorable rock and roll classic. “Remedy” sounds like something that would have been a bit ahead of its time back in the 1970s. And fans liked it, considering the song went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US.

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“Livin’ On The Edge” by Aerosmith from ‘Get A Grip’ (1993)

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Aerosmith is as classic rock as it gets, and they weren’t really interested in going the grunge route with this 1993 single from Get A Grip. This hard rock song made it all the way to No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in the UK. The band could modernize when they need to, sure. But this 90s hit sounds like classic Aerosmith, just with a more modern production.

“Love Is Strong” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Voodoo Lounge’ (1994)

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When one thinks of classic rock, one might immediately think of The Rolling Stones. They’ve been doin’ it since the 1960s and have managed to maintain a successful career for decades. Even though classic rock had given way to grunge in the 90s, The Stones weren’t going to entirely jump on a new bandwagon and forego what made them memorable. They dropped “Love Is Strong” in 1994, a solid opener for Voodoo Lounge and a fairly successful classic rock single on the charts. The Grammy-winning song peaked at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US.

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