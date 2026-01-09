3 Classic Rock Songs Whose Meanings Still Get Argued About

Some songs are straightforward. Many songwriters want their listeners to glean a specific meaning from their songs, so they make it readily apparent. Other songwriters, however, aren’t afraid to have a little ambiguity in their work. The three rock songs below are just that: ambiguous. Fans are still arguing over what these songs mean. Do you have an opinion on these rock classics?

“Hotel California” (The Eagles)

“Hotel California” was written to be a mystery. The Eagles clearly wanted this rock song to match the hotel’s mystique. Because of this, the official meaning of “Hotel California” is a little up in the air.

The songwriters have given their two cents. Nevertheless, listeners will still bring their wild theories to the table whenever this song is played. Is it an allegory on American ideals or a ghost story based on a real haunted place?

Don Henley once said this of “Hotel California”: “Some of the wilder interpretations of that song have been amazing. It was really about the excesses of American culture and certain girls we knew. But it was also about the uneasy balance between art and commerce.” Despite his interpretation, there are hordes of fans who still believe this song is a supernatural entity.

“Stairway to Heaven” (Led Zeppelin)

There are many pervasive theories surrounding Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Some think it’s a spiritual journey. Others tie it to the Bible. And some think it’s an occult fantasy about the music industry. Whatever camp you fall into, one thing is for sure: There’s no definitive answer.

Even Robert Plant has trouble pinning down this song. “Depending on what day it is, I still interpret the song a different way…and I wrote the lyrics,” the frontman once said.

“Born in the U.S.A.” (Bruce Springsteen)

Nowadays, more people know about the ironic twist in Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” but some still fall into the same trap many did upon its release. Springsteen wrote this song as a critique of how America treats its veterans, particularly after the Vietnam War. But, given the patriotic-sounding title, that goal went unnoticed by many.

There are still listeners who use this Springsteen protest anthem as a 4th of July staple. Even more irony is layered onto this song as its true meaning is debated and ignored.

