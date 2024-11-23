3 Contemporary Male Soul Singers That Rival the 1960s Greats

In the 1960s music fans were treated to some of the greatest singing voices of all time. From Otis Redding to Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, and many more. It was the golden age of soul singers that seemed like it would go unrivaled forever. But ah-ha! Not so fast! Today, there are a few select singers whose voices rival those of the 1960s.

Here below we wanted to explore three such musicians. A trio of vocalists whose singing voices in many ways match those of the tumultuous 1960s. Indeed, these are three contemporary male soul singers who rival the greats of the 1960s.

Michael Kiwanuka

The British-born singer Michael Kiwanuka has one of those woodgrain voices that seems carved from nature. One part raspy, one part sublime, the 36-year-old soul singer is a marvel. To date, he’s released three studio albums, beginning with Home Again in 2012. And he’s set to release his latest record, Small Changes, later this year. He has many songs you can put on that will revive and enliven you, but his song “Love & Hate” from the 2016 record of the same name, which you can check out here below, is a perfect chef’s kiss.

Cautious Clay

The 31-year-old Cleveland-born Joshua Karpeh (aka Cautious Clay) not only has one of the best music monikers going today but he almost didn’t make a career in song. He was working in real estate and advertising before he finally decided to give professional singing a full-time go. And thank goodness. His singing voice seems like a ray of auburn sunlight on a fall day beaming down through rustic leaves and tree limbs. To date, he’s released two studio LPs, including his latest Karpeh in 2023. And his signature song “Roots” is an unmistakable hit.

Eric Burton (Black Pumas)

The lead singer of the Austin, Texas-born band Black Pumas has as voice for the ages. The San Fernando Valley, California-born Eric Burton seemed to have patience when it came to his gift. He started to busk in Santa Monica and then meandered through parts of the United States before he landed in Austin and was introduced to guitarist Adrian Quesada. Together, the two had magic and they formed the band Black Pumas, which has since garnered praise and acclaim. Their song “Colors” was a major hit of the early 2020s and the group is bound for more glory to be sure.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images