Shaboozey Fans Are Out for Blood Over CMA Awards “Joke”—but Breakout Country Star Keeps It Classy With His Comeback

Cody Johnson’s acceptance of his 2024 CMA Award for Album of The Year quickly pivoted from his triumphant to more of a sideshow—none of which was his doing. What turned people’s attention away from his accolade was his producer, Trent Willmon, making polarizing comments about country music’s new and unconventional star, Shaboozey.

Videos by American Songwriter

Following the reception of his award, Johnson gave the mic to Willmon who proceeded to make a comment that caused a stir. He stated, “It takes an army of people to make a great record, but I gotta tell ya, this is for this cowboy who’s been kicking Shaboozey for a lot of years.” To some, a joke that fell flat. To others, a perceived dig that not only incited Shaboozey to respond but also his army of steadfast and vocal fans. After the CMAs on November 20, Shaboozey’s loyal soldiers have been some keyboard warriors and fought on his behalf.

Shaboozey’s Enraged Fans

In essence, Shaboozey’s fans have been demanding that Johnson’s producer apologize to the CMA nominee. X, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and any other social platform worth a dime have been erupting with comments defending Shaboozey.

One X user wrote, “Hey white hat: what kind of little wimp has to s*** talk another nominee in his speech? Keep Shaboozey’s name outta your mouth.” Another one shared, “Did I really just hear on #CMA that guy say kicking Shaboozey? Can you get more inappropriate? #kickingshaboozey.”

Given these two comments, you can likely guess what the rest of them said. That being so, if you’re truly that curious go check them out, there are hoards of them. However, the by far most important, impactful, and classy statement to come from the insult was by none other than Shaboozey himself.

Shaboozey’s Classy Comeback

Country music’s newest act handled this drama exceptionally well. He did not erupt or lash out in anger the night of the event. Rather, he waited, became calculated, and seemingly pondered what he would say to Willmon given his response.

What this extra time gave Shaboozey was a comment that solidified his brand as a class-act country singer. He responded on X simply stating, “Ain’t nobody kicking me!” Nothing more, nothing less, and that’s what seemingly made the musician the public’s champion of this vocal scuffle.