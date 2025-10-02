On This Day in 1972, Dolly Parton Released an Album Dedicated to Her Favorite Songwriter—Fully Written by Her Favorite Songwriter

In 1967, country singer Porter Wagoner introduced a 21-year-old blonde singer-songwriter on his eponymous syndicated program, The Porter Wagoner Show. That singer-songwriter was Dolly Parton, and that appearance eventually landed her a contract with RCA Records. Despite a complex relationship, Parton and Wagoner became a musical force to be reckoned with, releasing a string of Top 10 hits in a six-year period. On this day in 1972, Dolly paid homage to her mentor with her 10th studio album, My Favorite Songwriter, Porter Wagoner.

Although Dolly Parton handled all the vocals, the lyrics came from Wagoner. Mr. Grand Ole Opry wrote all 10 songs on My Favorite Songwriter, including “Lonely Comin’ Down”, “Do You Hear the Robins Sing”, and “Still on Your Mind.”

“In her liner notes, Dolly emphatically states that Porter Wagoner is her favorite songwriter, and for that reason she has recorded an album of his songs exclusively,” read a review from Cashbox. “The team of Dolly’s performance and Porter’s writing is another ‘perfect combination.’ A superlative album.”

My Favorite Songwriter, Porter Wagoner reached No. 33 on the U.S. Country Albums Charts. Additionally, the single “Washday Blues” reached No. 20 on the U.S. Country Singles Charts.

Dolly Parton Thanks Porter Wagoner Every Day

Porter Wagoner’s partnership with Dolly Parton was a thing of beauty. Their undeniable chemistry and combined vocal prowess produced a string of hit duets, such as “Please Don’t Stop Loving Me” and “Daddy Was An Old Time Preacher Man.”

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Following the immense success of 1973’s “Jolene,” Dolly realized her longtime dream of a solo music career was well within reach. Leaving Wagoner’s organization, the pair performed their final joint concert in April 1974.

While their professional split wasn’t always amicable, the two reconciled before Wagoner’s death on Oct. 28, 2007, at age 80. And throughout it all, Dolly says her deep, abiding gratitude to the three-time Grammy winner never left. In a 2019 interview with The Boot, the “Coat of Many Colors” singer likened their relationship to “brother and sister.”

“So that was the best break of my life, ever… we were very prosperous together, very productive, and we sang great together. So I thank him every day,” she said. “Every time I’m onstage, something will remind me of something I learned from Porter — something he said or sung.”

Featured image by Tony R. Phipps/WireImage