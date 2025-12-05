3 Country Artists Who Had To Retire Due to Illness

For some country artists, retirement is a cause for celebration. But for others, it’s not because they are ready to stop working, but because of a health condition that prohibits them from continuing to tour and make music.

These three country artists all had to retire due to an illness, although they would have preferred to continue working.

Alan Jackson

In 2021, Alan Jackson surprised fans when he revealed he was battling Charcot-Marie Tooth disease, a neurological disorder that affects his mobility. At the time, Jackson assured fans that the illness was not fatal, but it was progressive. In 2022, Jackson announced his Last Call: One More For The Road Tour, which concluded earlier this year.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride, who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said when announcing his tour (via Rolling Stone). “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

Jackson wrapped up his tour earlier this year. He will play his final show ever, Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale, in Nashville on June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, and more are slated to perform.

Linda Ronstadt

It’s been 16 years since Linda Ronstadt performed for the last time. For years, Ronstadt felt her voice was slowly deteriorating. She continued to make music, releasing her final album, Hummin’ To Myself, in 20024. In 2006, she released Adieu False Heart, a duets album with Ann Savoy.

Ronstadt was a mainstay on both country and pop charts for decades. She was initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, although it was later revealed that she has supranuclear palsy. It is also degenerative and progressive, and similar to Parkinson’s, although very rare.

Perhaps surprisingly, what she misses the most isn’t singing for a crowd.

“What I miss is the singing with my family, my friends,” Ronstadt tells San Francisco Senior Beat. “Emmylou Harris would come over and we’d say ‘Hi, where’d you get your shoes?’ and then, ‘Let’s sing,’ and there we’d be for the next six hours. We’d sing together over the phone. I used to do that with my dad, too. I miss the musical camaraderie that was my whole life.”

Randy Travis

Randy Travis is fortunate to be alive. In 2013, Travis was hospitalized for viral cardiomyopathy. While in the hospital, Travis also suffered a stroke, one that went undetected, since he was in a medically induced coma. When Travis came to, he was left with partial paralysis and vocal aphasia, taking away his ability to speak and sing.

Travis still makes appearances and tours, with James Dupré singing his part. Travis is also releasing music again, thanks to AI. In 2024, he surprised fans by releasing “Where That Came From”. He also recently released “Horses In Heaven”.

