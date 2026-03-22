3 Country Duets That Told Better Stories Than Most Movies Between 1997 and 2013

Country duets often told great narrative-driven stories, particularly in the 1960s through the 1980s. However, by the time the 1990s rolled around, country duets that were storytelling-focused didn’t totally disappear. In fact, quite a few country duets from the late 20th century and early 21st century told pretty incredible love stories fit for a screenplay. Let’s revisit a few such songs, shall we?

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“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (1997)

“It’s your love / It just does something to me / It sends a shock right through me / I can’t get enough.”

Nobody dominated romantic country duets in the 1990s and 2000s quite like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. “It’s Your Love” is just one of many duets the real-life couple released back in the day about being madly in love with one another. And it was a big hit, too. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for six whole weeks. It was a crossover hit, too, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Whiskey Lullaby” by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss (2004)

“He put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger / And finally drank away her memory.”

This early aughts duet might just be one of the most cinematic country breakup tunes in existence. And I think it deserves more love. “Whiskey Lullaby” by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss tells the story of a couple who goes through a rough separation, leading them both to drink themselves to death. It’s a lovely, albeit dark, acoustic ballad with excellent vocal performances from Paisley and Krauss.

“We Were Us” by Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert (2013)

“When a road was a road / I could roll on through without wishin’ that empty seat was you / Money was gas, dreams were dust / Love was fast and we were us.”

Even years into the 21st century, the country storytelling duet still hadn’t quite fallen out of favor. Just look at this entry on our list of country duets that tell stories. “We Were Us” by Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert dives into a story of lost love, complete with some really gorgeous and poetic imagery. Fans at the time of its release in 2013 loved it. “We Were Us” quickly hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 26 on the Hot 100.

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