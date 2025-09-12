3 Country Songs by Kris Kristofferson We Can’t Stop Singing

Who is the greatest songwriter in country music history? Surely, if you think about this question, a few names will instantly come to mind. Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, the list goes on. But you can’t talk about the greatest of all time without talking about Kris Kristofferson. The man made writing country songs seem effortless.

That’s why we wanted to dive into a few of his top tracks here. We wanted to explore three from the all-timer that we can’t get out of our heads and we can’t get off our tongues. Indeed, these are three country songs by Kris Kristofferson we can’t stop singing.

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” from ‘Kristofferson’ (1970)

The story about a hangover. You’ve had an incredible night. You experienced joy, had drinks, sang songs, and spent time with fans. Now, you’re awake the next day. Head hurts, body aches. Your mind wonders what exactly just happened. Kris Kristofferson knew this feeling well, and he put it to song. First, it was a hit for Johnny Cash, but Kristofferson also recorded his own version, releasing it on his debut self-titled LP in 1970.

“Me And Bobby McGee” from ‘Kristofferson’ (1970)

While Kristofferson wasn’t the artist to make this song famous, he was the person who wrote it. Janis Joplin is the performer who most would associate with this tune, but it was Kristofferson who penned it thanks to some divine inspiration. The story about two travelers going about the country has since become a standard in the American popular music catalog. It is American in the same way as Johnny Appleseed is.

“Loving Arms” from ‘Full Moon’ (1973)

In the 1970s, songwriters Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge were married. It was a tumultuous relationship, but it also yielded some terrific music. One of the songs from their 1973 duet album, Full Moon, that sticks in our heads now is the track “Loving Arms”. It sways. There is something easy and breezy about it. It’s a song that makes you feel like you’re in love and swinging in a hammock. That alone is enough to sing along over and over.

