3 Country Songs From 1977 That Sound Even Better Today

The year 1977 was a solid one for rock music, but it was also a fine year for country songs. The following three songs are just a few of the very best from that vintage year, and they might just transport you back to simpler times. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lucille” by Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers had a great time in the 1970s. And one of his best songs from the latter portion of the decade has to be the 1977 country tune “Lucille”. Originally written by Hal Bynum and Roger Bowling, “Lucille” was a standout single from Rogers’ self-titled album. It also became his first major hit as a solo artist, following his departure from The First Edition. The tune was an international country music hit, topping the Country Singles chart and reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was pretty big in the UK, too, and earned Rogers a Grammy Award in 1978.

“Take This Job And Shove It” by Johnny Paycheck

Nowadays, just about anyone might relate to this tune from Johnny Paycheck. “Take This Job And Shove It” was written by David Allan Coe and popularized by Paycheck back in 1977, and it’s all about a hard-working man who is sick of being used and abused with no real reward. This song was a No. 1 hit on the country charts, and also happens to be Paycheck’s only No. 1 career hit. This song is legendary and even inspired a film in 1981.

“Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt

What would a list of amazing country songs from 1977 (or any part of the 70s) be without mentioning at least one Linda Ronstadt classic? I went with her song “Blue Bayou”, which hit the airwaves in August of that year. It’s a fine country pop tune with some yacht rock elements, and it’s also not a Ronstadt original.

“Blue Bayou” was actually written and released by Roy Orbison back in 1963. The OG version was an international hit, but “Blue Bayou” quickly became Ronstadt’s signature song. And I have to admit, her vocal performance on this tune is still impressive today. I’m not surprised that she was nominated for several Grammy Awards for this soft rock classic.

Photo by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images