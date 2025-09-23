3 Country Songs From 1977 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The 1970s were the golden era of country music. We had Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Merle Haggard, and so many other notable and obscure figures. As a result of this surplus of incredible talent, a surplus of incredible country music was released throughout the decade, especially in 1977.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1977, country music and all of its respective players were a wheelin’ and a dealin’. The industry was flourishing, and country musicians such as Willie, Dolly, and Waylon were stars not just in country music but in all of music. All that being said, here are three country songs from 1977 that still shake the ground we stand on.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” by Waylon Jennings

Released in 1977, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” is arguably the most notable and iconic single in Waylon Jennings‘ extensive and decorated catalog. To simple places, simple times, and great people—That is the epitome of this Waylon Jennings classic.

In short, the song and its story are a love letter to healthy escapism and societal avoidance. When one listens to this song, they are seemingly on the brink of trading in their office desk chair for a blanket in a wheat field. And for that reason, it has remained relevant to this day.

“Take This Job And Shove It” by Johnny Paycheck

Who hasn’t wanted to tell their boss or some sort of authority figure to “shove it?” Well, Johnny Paycheck is certainly one of those people, as that man would not bend over backward for anyone or anything unless he willed it. And he seemingly attested to that perspective in his liberating 1977 country tune “Take This Job And Shove It”.

The meaning of this song is in the title. It tells a far more epic and nuanced tale, but the bones are exactly what they seem. And, needless to say, that is a timeless sentiment. So, it has, of course, remained relevant and applicable to the contemporary times of 2025.

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell‘s 1977 single “Southern Nights” is one of the most successful crossover hit singles in the history of country music. Following its release, it peaked at No. 1 on three major Billboard charts. To this day, there have only been a handful of songs to have a similar performance.

Forget chart history, and just recall with fondness the sonic serenity of this single. Because, in all, that is exactly why this song has remained a staple classic in both 70s country and in 70s pop. It just sounds really, really good.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images