3 Country Songs From 1978 That Could Still Be Played on Modern Country Radio Today

The sign of a good song is more than just chart position, especially in country music. The genre is full of country songs that are truly timeless. These three country songs all came out in 1978, but are so good that they could still be played on country radio today.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

There might not be a song that has stood the test of time more than “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers. The title track of Rogers’ sixth studio album, Don Schlitz is the sole writer of the song.

“The Gambler” says, “You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em / Know when to walk away and know when to run / You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table / There’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealing’s done.”

Not only is “The Gambler” one of Rogers’ biggest hits, but it also spawned a series of TV movies, starring the singer. “The Gambler” became a three-week No. 1 hit for Rogers, and also a pop hit.

“Heartbreaker” by Dolly Parton

“Heartbreaker” is the title track of Dolly Parton’s 20th studio album. Written by Carole Bayer Sager and David Wolfert, Parton had a three-week hit with this song. But before Parton released “Heartbreaker”, Randy Gurley released a version, although his failed to chart.

“Heartbreaker” says, “Heartbreaker, wish I’d seen, but love was blind / Sweet little lovemaker / Taking my heart and leave me behind / Heartbreaker, couldn’t you be just a little more kind to me?”

According to Classic Country Music Stories, when “Heartbreaker” was released, it became Parton’s most successful single of her career at the time.

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson teamed up for “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”. The song, on their Waylon & Willie record, is written by Ed Bruce and his wife, Patsy Bruce.

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” is a cautionary tale. The song says, “Mammas’, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys / Don’t let ’em pick guitars or drive them old trucks / Let ’em be doctors and lawyers and such / Mammas, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys / ‘Cause they’ll never stay home and they’re always alone / Even with someone they love.”

One of Jennings and Nelson’s most well-known songs, it almost had an entirely different title.

“I had just left the studio, and everybody was knocked out with what I did. I was good at what I did, but nobody really knew,” Ed Bruce recalls. “And my first thought was, ‘Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Play Guitars.’ Then I changed it to ‘Don’t Let ‘Em Grow Up to Be Cowboys,’ and worked in guitars.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images