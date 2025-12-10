3 Dolly Parton Hits That Were Actually Written by Someone Else

Dolly Parton is undoubtedly one of the greatest songwriters in country music. It’s Parton who is the writer on some of her most successful songs, like “I Will Always Love You“, “Coat Of Many Colors”, and more.

But just because she is able to write all of her own music doesn’t mean that she always has in her career. We found three Dolly Parton songs that were bit hits, even though they were written by someone else.

“Heartbreaker”

“Heartbreaker” is the title track of Parton’s 1978 album. Written by Carole Bayer Sager and David Wolfert, the song was first recorded by Randy Gurley, and released in 1977. But it’s Parton who had a big hit with “Heartbreaker”, staying at the top of the charts for three weeks.

“Heartbreaker” is a sad song Parton expertly delivers. The lyrics include, “Played with fire, felt its burn / I would have thought that I would have learned / I melted every time you kissed me / Each time you would leave, I thought that you would miss me / Heartbreaker / Wish I’d seen, but love is blind / Sweet little love maker / Taking my heart and leave me behind / Heartbreaker / Couldn’t you be just a little more kind to me?“

“Think About Love”

Parton includes “Think About Love” on her iconic Real Love album. Written by Richard “Spady” Brannan and Tom Campbell, the song became a No. 1 hit for Parton.

“Think About Love” is a feel-good track that says, “So when you think about love, think about me / I can give you more than you’ll ever need / Sooner or later every heart needs some company / When you think about love, think about me / When you think about love, think about me.”

“Think About Love” first came out in 1985. One year later, a remixed version became the title track of Parton’s compilation record, with new versions of her former hits.

“Here You Come Again”

“Here You Come Again” is the title track of Parton’s 1977 album. Written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, the song stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks, making it one of her more successful singles.

The song is about someone to smitten to end a relationship for good, unhealthy as it might be. The song says, “Here you come again / Just when I’m about to make it work without you / You look into my eyes and light those dreamy eyes / And pretty soon I’m wondering how I came to doubt you / All you gotta do is smile that smile / And there go all my defenses / Just leave it up to you and in a little while / You’re messing up my mind and filling up my senses.”

According to Songfacts, the song was actually written for Brenda Lee. B.J. Thomas also recorded the song, releasing his version on his self-titled 1977 album.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images