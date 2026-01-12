Snoop Dogg Censored at Golden Globes After Unscripted Comment

Just last night, Hollywood celebrated the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards with categories like Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best Screenplay, and numerous others. Add all the categories with the acceptance speeches that follow can cause an award show to go on for hours. For any fan of football, they know what it is like to watch a single event for over three hours. And last night, the Golden Globes lasted 3.5 hours. Although a night of celebration, for Snoop Dogg, he might have partied a little too hard when he presented the Best Podcast award.

Videos by American Songwriter

While loving the night’s festivities, it seemed that the Golden Globes kept Snoop Dogg up past his bedtime. Taking the stage, the famed rapper had the honor of presenting the first-ever Best Podcast award. That’s right, with the popularity of podcasting over the last decade, it finally received its own award at the Golden Globes.

Some might believe that winning the first Best Podcast award would be a major deal at the Golden Globes – but when having Snoop Dogg present that award, the rapper completely stole the show. The only problem, viewers at home had no idea what he said since the production censored him. But thankfully, the uncensored version made its way to social media.

Snoop Dogg was briefly censored during the Golden Globes broadcast after saying



“I'm high as a motherfucker right now. Y'all had me here too damn long”



Here is the uncensored version.

pic.twitter.com/Q9h1RXTO2Q — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 12, 2026

[RELATED: Snoop Dogg Headlines Spirited NFL Halftime Show With Help From Lainey Wilson, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and More]

Snoop Dogg Blames Golden Globes

Looking at what exactly Snoop Dogg said. When walking to the mic, the rapper yelled, “Stop the music. I need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G’s, the double-G’s, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G. So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!”

Although not bad enough to warrant the “bleep” button, Snoop Dogg needed to take a moment to compose himself before announcing the winner. With the crowd laughing, he let them in on a little secret. “I’m high as a motherf***er right now.” And apparently, it wasn’t his fault as he added, “Y’all had me here too damn long!”

Finally announcing the winner, Amy Poehler won the award for her Good Hang podcast. During her acceptance speech, she was sure to thank Snoop Dogg. “Wow, this is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award. Thank you so much!”

(Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)