3 Country Songs From 2021 That Are Some of the Most Romantic Songs Ever Released

Almost every country music fan loves a love song. But some are so romantic, they deserve to be listened to over and over again. These three country love songs all came out in 2021, and are some of the most romantic songs ever released.

“Take My Name” by Parmalee

“Take My Name” is Parmalee’s third No.1 single, and one of the biggest hits of their career, at least so far. Written by lead singer Matt Thomas, along with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and David Fanning, the song is on the group’s For You record.

The song, perfect for any wedding playlist, says, “And take my hand, let me make you mine / I’m through waiting, taking my time / Never felt like this before / Take my name and make it yours / Take my days, baby, take my nights / Go and take the rest of my life / Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more / Take my name and make it yours, yeah.”

Thomas reveals it was the other songwriters who came to him with the idea for a wedding song. He now admits he wasn’t sure if they were the band to do a song for a wedding. Fortunately, he trusted their instincts.

“Once we started working it through, I loved it because my brother just got married,” Thomas tells Songwriter Universe. “And once we started laying it out, I was like, ‘We’ve gotta say it how a guy like me would say it.’ … I listened to what these guys, who’ve had several hits, were saying. You’ve got to listen through it first, because they’re here for a reason.”

“Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd had the biggest hit of his career as an artist with “Chasing After You“, at least so far. Sung with his then-wife, Maren Morris, the song is on Hurd’s freshman Pelago album.

“Chasing After You” may not seem like an overt love song at first. But it’s about the power of a withstanding love, even when the two may not always be together. The song says, “Wish I could quit you, but it feels too good / If I could turn it off, you know I would / But somethin’ ’bout you makes me think we could / Make it after all.”

Sadly, Hurd and Morris did not get to live out the “Chasing After You” love story. The couple split in 2023.

“You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton

The title of Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” sounds like it is anything but a country love song. But it actually is about acknowledging feelings for someone, even if those feelings often remain hidden.

Written by Stapleton, along with Gorley and Chris DuBois, “You Should Probably Leave” says, “Sun on your skin, 6 a.m. / And I been watchin’ you sleep / And honey, I’m so afraid you’re gonna wake up and say / That you should probably leave / ‘Cause I know you and you know me / And we both know where this is gonna lead / I want you to stay, but you’ll probably say / That you should probably leave.”

“You Should Probably Leave” is on Stapleton’s Starting Over record.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images