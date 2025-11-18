Mötley Crüe Set to Celebrate Its Carnival of Sins Tour’s 20th Anniversary with Expansive 2026 Trek Featuring Tesla and Extreme

Mötley Crüe has announced plans to launch a massive new North American tour in 2026 that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the glam-metal band’s 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins trek. The new outing, dubbed The Return of the Carnival of Sins, features 33 concerts spanning from a July 17 show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, all the way through a September 26 performance in Ridgefield, Washington.

The tour also will help mark Mötley Crüe’s 45th anniversary. Tesla and Extreme will serve as support acts throughout the trek.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21, at 9 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale will be start on Wednesday, November 19, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can participate in the pre-sale by signing up for the Mötley Crüe mailing list. VIP packages will be available for purchase beginning November 19 at 9 a.m. local time. For more information, Motley.com.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative. ASAP! helps support hands-on music, art, writing, theater, and other creative programs designed to nurture young people.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for Mötley Crüe’s 2026 tour also may want to check StubHub.

More About the New Tour and the Carnival of Sins Trek

Fans attending next year’s outing can expect Mötley Crüe to perform an updated career-spanning set that will pay tribute to the chaotic spectacle that was the Carnival of Sins tour.

As a press release for the new trek explains, the Carnival of Sins outing presented “a full-scale production that pushed the limits of live shows,” adding, “It combined grit, humor, and high-voltage energy with elaborate staging and a sense of chaos that only Mötley Crüe could pull off.”

Mötley Crüe issued a joint statement about the new tour that reads, “Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready—we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer.”

About Mötley Crüe’s Deluxe Theatre of Pain Reissue

News of the 2026 tour comes on the heels of the release of a limited-edition, deluxe 40th anniversary box-set version of Mötley Crüe’s multi-platinum 1985 album, Theatre of Pain.

The collection, which arrived on November 14, features four colored-vinyl LPs, including a newly remastered version of the original album; a previously unreleased two-LP live album recorded in 1985 in Long Beach, California; and a disc of rare demos. The box set also comes with a 76-page hardcover book boasting rare photos, memorabilia, and more.

Released in June 1985, Theatre of Pain was Mötley Crüe’s third studio album. The record found the Los Angeles band moving toward a more accessible glam sound. The album featured the group’s first Top-40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, a cover of Brownsville Station’s rocking 1973 smash “Smokin’ in the Boys Room.” Mötley Crüe’s version reached No. 16 on the chart.

Theatre of Pain also included the enduring power ballad “Home Sweet Home.” The album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified four-times platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 4 million copies in the U.S.

July 17 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 24 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 3 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 14 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 21 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

August 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

September 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 11 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 18 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 19 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 23 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

September 26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

