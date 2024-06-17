Stevie Nicks “Regrettably” Forced To Cancel Show at Last Minute With Fans Already Lined Up

Stevie Nicks had to cancel her Saturday show at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at the last minute, with her official social media page disclosing an illness in the band. The brief statement was originally posted by the venue at 5:30 p.m. the evening of the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Regrettably, due to illness in the band, tonight’s performance is being postponed. Please hold on to your tickets. A new date will be announced soon,” the statement reads. The statement was posted to Nicks’ Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter/X profiles.

Unfortunately, fans were already lined up for the show. The doors were set to open on Hersheypark Stadium when the statement was posted and the show canceled. According to a fan-posted video, per a report from Music News, soundcheck had gone as planned. Following that, though, the show was then postponed. Fans should keep an eye on Stevie Nicks’ social media pages to find out when the show is rescheduled.

Nicks’ Instagram is here, as well as her Facebook, Twitter/X, and website.

[RELATED: Stevie Nicks Had This One Regret About Fleetwood Mac Founder Peter Green]

Stevie Nicks On Tour: What She’s Playing and Where

Stevie Nicks is continuing her 2024 Live in Concert Tour, traveling from Pennsylvania to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 18. She’ll be closing out her U.S. tour in Chicago on June 21, then heading to Dublin on July 3, Glasgow on July 6, Manchester on July 9, and London on July 12. From there, she goes to Antwerp and Amsterdam on July 16 and 19.

In February, Nicks announced a run of new dates starting on May 7 and going on until June 18. Along with Grand Rapids and the rescheduled Hershey date, she previously played St. Louis, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Albany, among others.

Initially, Stevie Nicks performed eight shows solo and an additional show with Billy Joel. She began the tour on February 10 in Atlantic City, traveling to Belmont Park, NY; Baltimore, Maryland; Greenville, South Carolina; Hollywood, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Omaha, Nebraska; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Arlington, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA