3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs About Birds That Will Leave You Soaring

Birds. Beautiful creatures and apt for metaphors. That’s why the animals have over the years been excellent subjects for rock songs. Whether used as euphemisms for the fairer sex, for hopes and dreams, or just remarked upon as lovely things flying in the sky, birds are perfect fodder for classic rock music.
Videos by American Songwriter
And here below, we wanted to explore three examples of that. A trio of tracks that use birds as their subjects, for whatever reason. Indeed, these are three eternal classic rock songs all about those winged creatures we love: birds.
[RELATED: Behind The Band Name: Lynyrd Skynyrd]
“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) (1973)
The song most (ironically) requested at live concerts, this song is about leaving, about change, and about that sense of youthful freedom many search for when a fire is in their belly and the wind is seemingly at their backs. The Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd captured the feeling of not wanting to be captured and they set it to big rock guitars and jingling keys. On the song lead singer Ronnie Van Zant belts out about being a bird that cannot be changed,
If I leave here tomorrow
Would you still remember me?
For I must be traveling on, now
‘Cause there’s too many places I’ve got to see
But if I stay here with you, girl
Things just couldn’t be the same
‘Cause I’m as free as a bird now
And this bird you cannot change
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And the bird you cannot change
And this bird you cannot change
Lord knows I can’t change
“Rockin’ Robin” by Michael Jackson from Got to Be There (1972)
Recorded first by singer singer Bobby Day in 1958, a young Michael Jackson later recorded his own version 14 years later, giving his youthful touch to it. On its face, the song is about a bird singing in the trees and gaining the attention of other feathered friends. But when considering the metaphor, the song is perhaps about the singer himself, preening and singing and displaying his true colors on stage, getting the attention of all those around him. Indeed, Jackson sings,
He rocks in the tree tops all day long
Hoppin’ and a-boppin’ and a-singing his song
All the little birds on Jaybird Street
Love to hear the robin go tweet, tweet, tweet
Rockin’ robin (tweet, tweet, tweet)
Rockin’ robin (tweet, tweedle-lee-dee)
Blow rockin’ robin, ’cause we’re really gonna rock tonight
(Tweet, tweet, tweedle-lee-dee)
“Blackbird” by The Beatles from The Beatles (1968)
A beautiful acoustic number, this song written by The Beatles’ Paul McCartney was released on the band’s self-titled album, which is known also as the White Album. On its face, the song is about blackbirds singing to themselves in the dark hours of night. But the song is also about Black women of the South during Civil Rights. There are other inspirations for the piece, too, including classical music and Transcendental Meditation. But however you slice it, this song about a blackbird is one of the sweetest tunes ever to grace pop music. On it, McCartney sings,
Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to arise
Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these sunken eyes and learn to see
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to be free
Blackbird, fly
Blackbird, fly
Into the light of the dark black night
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Photo by Rowland Scherman/Getty Images
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.