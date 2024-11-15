3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs About Birds That Will Leave You Soaring

Birds. Beautiful creatures and apt for metaphors. That’s why the animals have over the years been excellent subjects for rock songs. Whether used as euphemisms for the fairer sex, for hopes and dreams, or just remarked upon as lovely things flying in the sky, birds are perfect fodder for classic rock music.

And here below, we wanted to explore three examples of that. A trio of tracks that use birds as their subjects, for whatever reason. Indeed, these are three eternal classic rock songs all about those winged creatures we love: birds.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) (1973)

The song most (ironically) requested at live concerts, this song is about leaving, about change, and about that sense of youthful freedom many search for when a fire is in their belly and the wind is seemingly at their backs. The Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd captured the feeling of not wanting to be captured and they set it to big rock guitars and jingling keys. On the song lead singer Ronnie Van Zant belts out about being a bird that cannot be changed,

If I leave here tomorrow

Would you still remember me?

For I must be traveling on, now

‘Cause there’s too many places I’ve got to see

But if I stay here with you, girl

Things just couldn’t be the same

‘Cause I’m as free as a bird now

And this bird you cannot change

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And the bird you cannot change

And this bird you cannot change

Lord knows I can’t change

“Rockin’ Robin” by Michael Jackson from Got to Be There (1972)

Recorded first by singer singer Bobby Day in 1958, a young Michael Jackson later recorded his own version 14 years later, giving his youthful touch to it. On its face, the song is about a bird singing in the trees and gaining the attention of other feathered friends. But when considering the metaphor, the song is perhaps about the singer himself, preening and singing and displaying his true colors on stage, getting the attention of all those around him. Indeed, Jackson sings,

He rocks in the tree tops all day long

Hoppin’ and a-boppin’ and a-singing his song

All the little birds on Jaybird Street

Love to hear the robin go tweet, tweet, tweet

Rockin’ robin (tweet, tweet, tweet)

Rockin’ robin (tweet, tweedle-lee-dee)

Blow rockin’ robin, ’cause we’re really gonna rock tonight

(Tweet, tweet, tweedle-lee-dee)

“Blackbird” by The Beatles from The Beatles (1968)

A beautiful acoustic number, this song written by The Beatles’ Paul McCartney was released on the band’s self-titled album, which is known also as the White Album. On its face, the song is about blackbirds singing to themselves in the dark hours of night. But the song is also about Black women of the South during Civil Rights. There are other inspirations for the piece, too, including classical music and Transcendental Meditation. But however you slice it, this song about a blackbird is one of the sweetest tunes ever to grace pop music. On it, McCartney sings,

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to be free

Blackbird, fly

Blackbird, fly

Into the light of the dark black night

Photo by Rowland Scherman/Getty Images