Zach Bryan Has Arrest Charges Dropped, Prosecutors Cite “Good Behavior”

For the past several weeks, Zach Bryan constantly made headlines for his turbulent breakup with Bri LaPaglia. While the rumors swirl around the country singer, he decided to announce his break from the studio as he wanted to expand his education in Paris. Still releasing new songs, it seems that Bryan once again made headlines, but this time – it came with some good news surrounding his 2023 arrest in Oklahoma.

Although it happened last year, fans of Bryan remember the video that circulated of him getting arrested. For those who might need a refresher, the singer pulled up beside his security guard, who was pulled over. While the officer talked to the security guard, Bryan grew increasingly agitated to the point law enforcement warned him he would get arrested if he continued. That didn’t sit well with Bryan, who declared, “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it.”

ZACH BRYAN'S CONFRONTATION WITH POLICE CAPTURED IN ARREST VIDEO



Zach Bryan's recent encounter with law enforcement took an intense turn, as a dashcam video of his arrest in Oklahoma has surfaced. The footage clearly shows Bryan challenging the officers and hinting at influential… pic.twitter.com/SPliyIuyuH — URECOMM (@URECOMM) September 8, 2023

Not giving Bryan time to go back on his word, the officer followed through and arrested the country singer. While detained, the rising star insisted, “I’ll get back in my truck right now if you let me out of these handcuffs. If you don’t, it is going to be a mistake sir. I promise. I know every sheriff in Tulsa, I let 40 of them go to my show.” He added, “I know you don’t give a f*ck but this is insane. This is the second time this has happened in three days. These f**king cops are out of control.”

Zach Bryan Off On “Good Behavior”

According to PageSix, Bryan can rest easy given that all the charges brought against him ended up dropped. When reading a statement from Craig County District Attorney’s Office Michelle Lowery, the spokesperson revealed the prosecutors decided to drop the charges due to good behavior.

With Bryan no longer an interest in the judicial system, it appears that the country singer is able to get back to his life and plan for his extended vacation in Paris. As for his career in country music, Bryan recently released two new songs “This World’s A Giant” and “High Road.” While fans rejoice over the new music, many wonder how long it will be before Bryan returns to country music.

