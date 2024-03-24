3 Farewell Tours That We Wish Weren’t The End

Bands love to announce their farewell tours only to come back a year or two later. However, some bands really do call it quits with a final tour, and some of those tours leave fans genuinely wanting more. And these three farewell tours that we wish weren’t the end actually were, in fact, their final acts.

1. The Dillinger Escape Plan, 2017

This is one of those farewell tours that we wish weren’t the end that hurts, especially for metalcore fans. The Dillinger Escape Plan is still loved by many, but unfortunately, they finished their final tour back in 2017. Their press release seemed a bit open-ended, but the “extended hiatus” became a final hiatus. The band promoted their final album Dissociation, seemingly at the height of their career, and haven’t toured since. Some members have also ventured into new careers.

Since disbanding, some members of the band have performed together. In 2023, a reunion was announced to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Calculating Infinity, but it doesn’t look like the band is officially getting back together anytime soon.

2. Slayer, 2019

Slayer fans are as diehard as it gets, and many were disappointed to hear that the band would launch their final tour in 2018. The tour ended in 2019 with the final show in Los Angeles, which was noted for being a truly energetic send-off.

“I want to thank you for sharing your time with us,” Slayer frontman Tom Araya said at the end of the show. “Time is precious. So I thank you for sharing that time with us, thank you. I’m gonna miss you guys.”

There have been rumors about a reunion. However, the band hasn’t toured since their final show.

3. Foreigner, 2024

This final tour is still ongoing, but it really does look like the end for Foreigner. They’re currently trying to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the founding members have either passed away or left the band, and Mick Jones is no longer performing due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease. We don’t want Foreigner to end, but it feels like the perfect time. The current farewell tour is slated to end this year and seems like the perfect end to a nearly 50-year career.

