Foreigner’s Mick Jones Discloses Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis, Opens Up On “Daily Struggle”

Founding guitarist Mick Jones has been conspicuously absent from Foreigner’s touring stage since 2022. The arena rock legends’ lone original member recently opened up about why.

Mick Jones Shares Neurodegenerative Disease Diagnosis

In a post shared across Foreigner’s official social media accounts, the 79-year-old musician revealed he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for “a number of years.”

“I want everyone to know that I am doing alright,” Jones wrote Wednesday (Feb. 21.) “However, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult.”

In recent years, Jones would come onstage for a few songs each night, if at all. Bruce Watson has primarily handled lead guitar for the past 13 years or so.

Mick Jones Was Responsible for Much of Foreigner’s Success

Jones assured fans he is “still very much involved in the background” and “remains a presence” with the British-American band. The Songwriter Hall of Fame member founded Foreigner in 1976 and co-wrote most of their songs with lead singer Lou Gramm.

Jones is credited with single-handedly writing Foreigner’s most successful single, “I Want to Know What Love Is.” He is the only Foreigner member to play on every album.

In addition to co-producing every Foreigner album, Jones has worked with several other bands. His producer credits include Van Halen’s 5150 and Billy Joel’s Storm Front.

“The important thing is to persevere with the loving support of my family, and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music,” Jones wrote.

Support Pours in for Mick Jones on Social Media

Although not explicitly stated, Jones’ message read like a farewell to his nearly 50-year career. Fans queued up in the comments section to express the impact Jones had on them.

“No words, just an abiding deep love and appreciation for the music of my life,” one fan wrote poignantly on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Godspeed Mick.”

“Fight on, Mick,” another fan wrote. “Foreigner got it my blood early on in my teenage years and still one of my favs.”

Foreigner Extends Farewell Tour in 2024

The end of the road is already in sight for Foreigner. The band wrapped up their Historic Farewell Tour last September. In March, they will kick off their two-part Feels Like the Last Time residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

Foreigner also will join Styx this summer for their co-headlining Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour.

Featured image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM