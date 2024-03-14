Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Makes Final Call on Retirement Plans

Having performed on stages all over the world since the 1970s, Lou Gramm not only nurtured a promising solo career but the singer also landed a spot in the iconic rock band Foreigner. Helping the band gain iconic status, the singer performed with Foreigner for almost three decades. Still loving his time on stage, Gramm recently announced he was stepping away from touring at the end of 2024.

Taking part in an interview with Lee Richey, Gramm discussed his ongoing career in music. “This is my last year… I’ve been doing it, jeez, for almost 50 years.” While the number of years shocked the artist, he detailed how he wanted to spend more time with family. Having spent more than enough time on the road, it seemed that Gramm wanted nothing more than to wake up in his own bed. “I would like to turn my attention to my family and my muscle cars and just enjoy myself knowing that when I lay down at night, it’ll be in my own bed.”

Not all that surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Gramm announced his retirement from the stage. Back in 2018, the singer explained how he was ending his career. At the time, he shared his reason, admitting, “You get real excited when you start out in this business. but you’ve got to be smart enough to know when to walk away from it too. I just feel it’s that time for me.”

Lou Gramm Has One Show Left In Him

Not forgetting that he retired once before, Gramm insisted this was the end. “This is gonna be it. I’ve been putting it off and putting it off. And I still enjoy performing, but when you’ve been doing it for as long as I have, the travel is the worst. It really takes its toll. And that’s a sign that you’re getting old.”

While marking the end of a legendary career, Gramm promised he still had one performance left in him. And that performance will be taking part in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Thanks to their contributions to music over the decades, Foreigner is a nominee for the 2024 class. Excited about the opportunity, he said, “I’ve heard that we’re going to play a song or two (if inducted). And I was told that I would be singing.”

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)