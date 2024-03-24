Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, March 24, 2024? How to Watch

Although season 22 of American Idol already showcased some talented artists throughout the audition process, the new season is somewhat special as it marks the last season with judge Katy Perry. Wanting to get back to the stage and perform for her fans, the singer decided to exit the show following the season. While there is still a way to go before the final show, each new episode is one step closer to her exit. With the auditioning process ongoing, here are all the details about tonight’s episodes.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Hollywood week just around the corner, there isn’t much time left for aspiring artists to gain a spot moving forward. But while the rising stars feel the pressure, for fans at home, they prepare for a new episode of American Idol. That’s right, tonight, the show will present another round of auditions as Lionel Richie, Perry, and Luke Bryan continue their search for the perfect voice to become the next American Idol winner. Having taken breaks in the past, the show doesn’t appear to be slowing down as the audition process seemed to fly by. But for Bryan, he thought his time on the show was over just last year when he performed at a musical festival in Mexico.

Be sure to watch the new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Luke Bryan Worried ‘American Idol’ Might Fire Him

Enjoying his time with Perry and Richie, Bryan worried he would not return to American Idol after he gave a somewhat interesting monologue surrounding Dustin Lynch. While trying to introduce the singer, Bryan said, “No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman.”

While Lynch took no offense to the comments, he explained how worried Bryan was afterward as he continuously apologized. “So [Bryan] has to apologize, you know, especially with, now he’s worrying [about], obviously, ‘American Idol.’ Who cares about the country music thing? It’s ‘American Idol.’ … He gets to where he can’t sleep at night ’cause he’s worried.”

Besides apologizing to Lynch, Bryan also made a point to also apologize to the singer’s parents for his comments during the concert. Considering Lynch one of his “dearest friends on the planet”, the singers admitted the moment was nothing but “sarcasm.”

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)