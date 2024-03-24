Nashville Mourns the Tragic Death of Riley Strain in a Special Way

While Nashville promotes an impressive nightlife surrounding its rich history in music, the city watched as police searched tirelessly for 22-year-old Riley Strain. Visiting the city with friends, Strain vanished after visiting Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Bar on March 8. Exhausting every resource available to them, law enforcement eventually located the body of Strain in the Cumberland River. Although the search is over, the city of Nashville decided to honor Strain by lighting up the entire city with his favorite color.

Speaking with the press, Strain’s family discussed the pain of losing their son. But at the same time, each family member donned something green, which was the college student’s favorite color. Family friend Chris Dingman shared his surprise when watching the city turn green. “What I know today, is the business and city tuning the building lights, business lights, park lights, etc green last night was incredible. Riley got to see how much Nashville loves him from heaven, and I know in my heart he was smiling, because that’s just who our boy is Thank you to everyone that has been along this incredible journey with us. You all are truly #TeamRiley and will never be forgotten.”

Mother Of Riley Strain Has Special Request

Although losing a family member, Dingman took a moment to praise all the workers and volunteers who helped search for Strain. Considering them family, he insisted, “ “What I know today, is that the volunteers showed up without hesitation, and put extreme hours into helping find Riley Strain without ever asking for anything in return, other than finding our boy. What I know today is that when I say our boy, I truly mean that. Each and every person that helped look and search for Riley became our family for life.”

Holding a press conference after Strain’s body was recovered, his mother, Michelle Whiteid also shared her thanks to the city, but offered some advice to all the mothers out there. “I just want to reiterate how thankful we are for everyone and how much we appreciate everyone’s support and love and prayers because we feel them. We’ve felt every one of them. I just ask that you mamas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please. Please for me.”

