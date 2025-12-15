3 Films Inspired by The Beatles That Are Actually Good

There are so many films out there that are about or inspired by The Beatles. Not all of them are top-notch productions, but the following three are definitely worth a watch, in my opinion. Let’s take a look! If you’re a diehard Fab Four fan, you’ve probably seen at least a couple of these films.

‘Across The Universe’ (2007)

While some may not love it, I think Across The Universe is one of the finest films to utilize The Beatles’ music. They could have turned this into a cheesy reimagining of The Beatles’ lives as bandmates. But, instead, they looked into the lives of completely different people during the same era The Beatles were around, without including anything about The Beatles other than their music. It’s quite creative, undeniably psychedelic, and a poignant look at the real-life era of war and cultural tide-changing that occurred with the Fab Four as the musical backdrop.

‘Nowhere Boy’ (2009)

I rarely ever hear about this film nowadays, and that’s absolutely insane to me. Nowhere Boy is definitely one of the best films about The Beatles, specifically the early years of one of the band’s most iconic members, John Lennon. Even marginal fans know that Lennon had a troubled childhood, but the way this film handled his early life is painfully honest and nuanced. That’s probably because it is based on a book that Lennon’s half-sister, Julia Baird, wrote about him. Aaron Taylor-Johnson might look nothing like Lennon (in my opinion), but his performance was absolutely amazing in this film. I strongly recommend watching it if you get the chance. The soundtrack is killer, too.

‘Two Of Us’ (2000)

This film was new to me until recently. And I have to say, I was impressed by Two Of Us. It’s essentially one of those Beatles films that focuses on “what ifs” and timeline changes that fans wish could have occurred. Specifically, this film is a fictionalized dramatization of what could have happened after Lorne Michaels offered The Beatles a measly $3,000 to get back together and perform on Saturday Night Live in 1976. That specific event actually happened, but in reality, The Beatles didn’t go for it, though John Lennon apparently wanted to. In Two Of Us, the timeline changes, and we see what Lennon and McCartney might have discussed after Michaels’ invitation.

