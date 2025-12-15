Is ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (December 15, 2025)? Here’s Everything To Know

For the final six contestants on The Voice, one of them will walk away as the winner of season 28. With the auditions, battles, knockouts, and playoffs over, the stage is set for the season finale. While Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg offer some last-minute advice to their singers, fans are prepared to vote one more time for their favorite artists. But what about tonight’s episode? Although new, will tonight’s show only be one hour?

Fans of The Voice found themselves dealing with a few schedule changes over the last past weeks. With NBC needing to make room for new shows and the NBA season, the network transitioned The Voice to only one day a week. And if that wasn’t enough, Monday’s shows were only an hour long.

While fans wanted more of The Voice, they can celebrate as tonight’s episode will be two hours long. Part One of the season 28 finale, the show will return to the two-hour format, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Remaining Contestants On ‘The Voice’

As for the contestants hoping to win season 28, they include Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop), Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé), Aiden Ross (Team Niall), and Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba). Although bringing a singer from each team, the final group will add two more contestants. With fans having the power to vote for the 5th and 6th spots in the finale, Carson Daly will announce the remaining two tonight.

Discussing the reason she decided to push Nicole forward to the finale, Reba insisted, “I chose Aubrey because she has a way of portraying a lot of emotion. That’s what music is supposed to be about. I definitely think Aubrey has a shot to win the whole competition.”

Bublé felt the same way about his singer, McKenzie. He even claimed, “She is the perfect person to represent Team Bublé. It’s called The Voice and she is the greatest voice that I’ve ever had on here.”

With the finale promising a night full of performance and guest appearances, don’t miss The Voice, airing at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

