3 Folk Songs From 1964 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

There is no one year in the history of folk music that is the single most important. However, there are a few that are more notable than others, and a few of those years reside in the decade of the 1960s. Is that much of a surprise? After all, the decade hosted artists such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs, Dave Van Ronk, and many others. Again, no one year is the most important. Although an argument could be made for the year 1964. During the year, a surplus of folk songs were released, and to this day, much of that music has remained timeless.

Here are three folk songs from 1964 that have done just that, as they still shake the ground we stand upon!

“The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan‘s 1964 album The Times They Are A-Changin’ is certainly one of the most pivotal folk albums of all time. And what makes it so are the several staple protest anthems on the album that critique the societal and political structures of the decade. One of the songs that accomplished that mission is “The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll”.

Dylan’s lyrics are viscerally troubling, ideologically harrowing, and narratively disturbing. Not a single line of this song doesn’t hit one in a soft spot. The themes Dylan toils with are still incredibly relevant, and given that fact, the song still carries significant weight in 2025.

“House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals

Now, one could argue until their vocal chords burst about the true genre of this song. However, The Animals‘ 1964 cover of “House Of The Rising Sun” is a cover of a folk song, and consequently, the genre tag often tagged to it is that of folk rock.

Nevertheless, The Animals’ cover is certainly one of the more notable renditions. While the notions being articulated in this song cover have been relevant ever since the birth of substance-oriented addictions. The sound and reimagining of this single are what set it apart.

“Chimes Of Freedom” by Bob Dylan

Alright, we’re talking about the year 1964, so, of course, Bob Dylan is showing up on this list twice. While there is certainly a plethora of other folkies who released great music in 1964, Bob Dylan arguably owned the year(Like him or not). And one song that helped him do so is “Chimes Of Freedom”.

Released on the quintessential album, Another Side Of Bob Dylan, “Chimes Of Freedom”, is an empathetic tale about the hopeful liberation of the oppressed and marginalized. Needless to say, this is a never-ending battle. Hence, Dylan’s poignancy on this song circulates every decade, including this one.

Photo by Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images