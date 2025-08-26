3 Romantic Taylor Swift Songs That Could Double as Wedding Vows

Taylor Swift is a love song fanatic. Over half of her discography falls into the love song persuasion. She’s pretty much perfected them over the years. The three songs below are not only stellar moments in her catalog, but are also strong and touching enough to double as wedding vows.

“New Year’s Day”

Marriage isn’t always easy. Being someone’s partner for life requires being there in both the good and the hard times. This is the hallmark of traditional wedding vows. Taylor Swift puts her spin on that idea in this song.

Midnight on New Year’s Eve is all about unbridled joy and optimism for the future. The day after is riddled with hangovers and messes to clean. This is a parallel for life. Swift vows to be there for her significant other’s “New Year’s Days,” or in other words, their inevitable low points that must be muddled through. Swift always finds a way to say something familiar unconventionally. This is one of the finest examples of that skill.

“Ours”

Not everyone understands a relationship they’re not a part of. People often share their opinions, giving their two cents where they’re not always warranted. Swift found herself in that kind of relationship during her Speak Now era. While others may look down on her choice, she revels in her newfound love.

So don’t you worry your pretty, little mind / People throw rocks at things that shine, she sings, reassuring her partner that she’s with them, regardless of naysayers. It’s always good to feel secure in a relationship. “Ours” doubles as a vow of uncompromising commitment.

“Lover”

Taylor Swift earned the wedding song of modern times with “Lover.” It’s an obvious choice for this list, but hard to leave out. Swift romanticises a simple love—one that promises a permanent place next to your partner. Some make fun of the notions Swift delivers here. We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January / and this is our place, we make the rules, can’t be construed as recklessness by any stretch. But that’s really the magic of this song. Most love stories aren’t extraordinary, but there is beauty in the simple, yet touching moments of everyday life. The first time you share a home together. The knowledge that you’ll always have somewhere to sit in a crowded room. These are the testaments of real love, and Swift elucidates them perfectly here.

