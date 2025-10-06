Cyndi Lauper Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency Scheduled for Spring 2026 After Recently Finishing a Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper may have recently wrapped up her Girls Just Want to Have Fun Farewell Tour, but that doesn’t mean the quirky powerhouse singer is done performing. Lauper has just announced dates for her first-ever Las Vegas residency, which will take place in the spring of 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cyndi’s “Live in Las Vegas” performances will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The five-show engagement is scheduled for April 24, 25, and 29, and May 1 and 2. According to a press statement, Lauper’s residency will give fans who missed her farewell trek another chance to see her “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” show. The concerts have featured plenty of her hits, as well as some deep cuts and fan favorites.

[Buy Cyndi Lauper Concert Tickets]

Tickets for the residency shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. PT. Citi card members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. PT. Fan-club members will be able to access pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. PT. For Caesars Rewards members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, a 12-hour pre-sale opportunity will begin on Thursday, October 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans looking to purchase early tickets may also want to check StubHub.

About Cyndi Lauper’s New TV Special

News of Lauper’s Las Vegas residency comes just a day after her new TV special, A GRAMMY Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl, premiered on CBS and the Paramount+ steaming service. The program was filmed during the last two concerts of Lauper’s farewell tour, on August 29 and 30 at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

[RELATED: Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Concert Features Surprise Appearances from Cher and Joni Mitchell at the Hollywood Bowl]

The special includes Cyndi singing duets with such stars as Cher, Joni Mitchell, John Legend, Mickey Guyton, and SZA. Paramount+ customers can watch the show on demand on the streaming platform.

Other Cyndi Lauper News

Lauper has a couple of other exciting events to look forward to in 2025. On November 8, she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Disney+ and will be available to watch on Hulu the next day.

Meanwhile, a new stage production called Working Girl, The Musical, featuring a score by Lauper, will get its world premiere on October 28 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre in La Jolla, California. The musical is based on the popular 1988 comedy/drama film of the same name, which starred Melanie Griffith.

The musical’s run is scheduled through December 7.

(Photo by Ruven Afanador)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.