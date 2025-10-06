Classic Rock Icon Cancels All Remaining 2025 Tour Dates Due To “Ongoing Medical Issues”

Founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has spent most of the year touring in support of his most recent album, 10,000 Volts. Recently, he was forced to cancel a concert in California after falling in his home studio. Earlier today (October 6), he announced that he has canceled all of his upcoming 2025 tour dates.

This morning, Frehley took to social media to share the bad news with his fans and followers. The statement was brief, and the rock legend chose not to share details at this time. “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates,” the post read.

Frehley previously had several dates scheduled throughout October, including a show in Westland, Michigan, on Halloween. Currently, his website shows only one remaining tour date. He’s scheduled to perform in Highland, California, on February 26.

New Cancellations Come After Ace Frehley’s Studio Fall

Ace Frehley had to cancel a show in late September after a “minor fall” in his studio. He was set to take the stage with Vixen and Quiet Riot in Lancaster, California, on September 26. The day before the show, his team announced the cancellation on social media.

“Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” the post read. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, on Friday.”

The post urged Frehley’s fans to go to the show and support the other bands. It also teased possible new music. “Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4,” the post concluded.

