3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1994 I Bet You Don’t Remember

While many might disagree, I think the 1990s were the best years for music. Maybe I’m biased because I grew up during that decade. However, one can’t deny that a lot of great music came out across a ton of different genres and subgenres, particularly in the mid-1990s. And today, far too many of the best tracks have been forgotten. Let’s take a quick look at a few somewhat forgotten hit songs from 1994, specifically, that I think deserve more love today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories

Lisa Loeb is one of the most underrated singer/songwriters of the 90s, in my opinion. And her biggest song, “Stay (I Missed You)”, deserves way more love nowadays. This folk rock jam with an alt-rock edge to it was released back in 1994 with Nine Stories. It ended up on the soundtrack of the 1994 romantic comedy, Reality Bites. It’s one of those songs that will transport you back to a different time, and it still hits so well today. I’m not surprised Loeb hit No. 1 with this song.

“Here Comes The Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze

I couldn’t not include some good ol’ mid-90s reggae on this list. “Here Comes The Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze was one of the biggest hits of the year. It’s a delightful hip-hop funk jam that made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, among others. This song would be Kamoze’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100, and what an excellent piece of work to be known for. But even after DJ John Gibbons dropped a hot remix of the song around 2018, many of today’s younger listeners might be unfamiliar with it. That needs to change ASAP.

“Dream On Dreamer” by The Brand New Heavies

When I think of acid jazz, I think of the mid-1990s. Quite a few bands and musicians in that genre could have made it to this list. However, few acid jazz songs from 1994 are as unfairly forgotten as “Dream On Dreamer” by The Brand New Heavies. I haven’t heard this song in years prior to writing this list, honestly. I don’t understand how something this good could be forgotten. “Dream On Dreamer” by The Brand New Heavies was released in early 1994 and made it to No. 51 on the Hot 100 chart, but did substantially better on the UK and European charts.

Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images