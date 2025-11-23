Boy Band Singer Hospitalized After “Pretty Bad” Onstage Injury

A boy band singer is recovering after an onstage injury. Big Time Rush’s Logan Henderson was taken to the hospital via ambulance after injuring himself onstage during a concert, sources told TMZ.

Videos by American Songwriter

The incident occurred during the band’s sold out show in Krakow, Poland, on Nov. 20. While singing “Love Me Love Me,” Henderson slid down a piece of the set. As he did, he hit his knee, busting it open, the sources said.

When Henderson was taken to the hospital, doctors closed the wound with one huge stitch, the sources told the outlet.

After Henderson left the stage, his bandmate, Carlos PenaVega, told the crowd that his fellow Big Time Rush member would be alright, the outlet reported.

“We just wanna let you know Logan’s okay,” fan footage from the concert showed PenaVega saying. “He had a little fall. We just wanna make sure that he’s gonna be okay, so they’re checking him out in the back.”

Later, in a video posted to both Henderson’s and the band’s Instagram Stories, the singer addressed the situation, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Hey, Krakow, thank you for a great show,” Henderson said. “Sorry I couldn’t stay to finish, I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.”

Henderson went on to say that he’s “doing okay” and “should be better in no time.”

“It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight,” he said. “Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

What to Know About Big Time Rush’s Tour

Big Time Rush, which also includes Kendall Schmidt and James Maslow, is currently on the European leg of their Big Time Rush in Real Life Worldwide Tour.

Two nights after his injury, Henderson was back onstage. However, he appeared to perform modified dance moves to account for his knee.

Next up, Big Time Rush will head to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and the U.K. before wrapping up the leg on Dec. 14 in Athens, Greece.

The tour will continue on into 2026, as Big Time Rush heads to Mexico, South America, Australia, Hawaii, and Dubai.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images