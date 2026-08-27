3 George Jones Songs That Later Became Even Better Covers

George Jones spent more than 50 years releasing hit after hit. In fact, it’s Jones who is the singer behind some of the best country songs of all time. But there are also some artists who put their own great spin on songs by Jones, including these three tunes, which made even better covers.

“Tall, Tall Trees” by Alan Jackson

Play video

Most people forget that “Tall, Tall Trees” was first recorded by Jones before it became a hit for Alan Jackson. Jones first released “Tall, Tall Trees” in 1957, although the song did not do well on the radio. Later, “Tall, Tall Trees”, written by Jones and Roger Miller, was included on Long Live King George, an album that was recorded in the late 1950s but not released until 1965.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1995, Jackson released “Tall, Tall Trees”. His version, on his The Greatest Hits Collection, became a No. 1 single.

“Ol’ Red” by Blake Shelton

Play video

A signature Blake Shelton song, “Ol’ Red” is the final single from his eponymous debut album. Written by James “Bo” Bohon, Don Goodman, and Mark Sherrill, Jones includes “Ol’ Red’ on his You Oughta Be Here With Me album. In 1993, Kenny Rogers also covered this song as part of If Only My Heart Had A Voice project.

But it’s Shelton who made “Ol’ Red” so popular. It’s also where he got the name for his restaurant franchise. Interestingly, it’s one of the first songs Shelton heard after he moved to Nashville. For seven years, he held onto “Ol’ Red”, hoping he could one day make it his own.

“Once I got it on my album, I had to fight to get it released as a single,” Shelton recalls. “Then it was another battle to get them to put it out as a video.”

“A Good Year For The Roses”

Play video

In 1970, Jones released “A Good Year For The Roses”. A Top 5 single for him, it is on his George Jones With Love record. Jerry Chesnut is the sole writer of the sad song.

In 1981, Elvis Costello made this song, released as “Good Year For The Roses”, part of his Almost Blue album. Although it didn’t become a massive hit when it was released, it remains one of Costello’s most noteworthy songs today. It’s an interesting success story, since his record label worried the song was too country for him. In 1994, Jones teamed up with Jackson to release a duet version of this song.

Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images