3 Glam Rock Songs From the 1980s We Can’t Help but Strut Around To

In the 1980s, glam rock got a little out of hand. And we loved it every step of the way. There was a reason the style was so popular—it was over-the-top, rollicking, and provided enough entertainment to fill an entire decade.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three glam rock songs from back in the day we often return to just for the fun of it. Indeed, these are three glam rock songs from the 1980s we can’t help but strut around to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Talk Dirty To Me” by Poison from ‘Look What The Cat Dragged In’ (1986)

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At some point along the way, glam rock became almost a new style of performance art. The rock bands of the era just kept one-upping each other, putting on more and more makeup, getting their hair to go higher and higher. The game didn’t stop until a bunch of artists from Seattle said flannel was the new muscle tank top. But no matter how you score it, bands like Poison kept taking things to new levels. For evidence of this, look no further than the band’s wild and elaborate single, “Talk Dirty To Me”, from their 1986 LP, Look What The Cat Dragged In.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard from ‘Hysteria’ (1987)

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Since its 1987 release on Def Leppard’s LP, Hysteria, this track has taken on a life of its own. Who knows what kinds of bars and saloons you might hear this offering blaring—who knows what types of events might be going on in the moment? But when you release such a lively track and sing about pouring sugar on another person—well, that will cause some reaction. Indeed, you might even say it will cause some hysteria. There is no way this tune won’t last throughout the course of human history—it’s just that sticky and just that sweet.

“The Final Countdown” by Europe from ‘The Final Countdown’ (1986)

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This 1986 offering from the band Europe is one of those songs you can just hear as soon as you read the title. Immediately, the synths and sky-scraping vocals jump into your psyche. And it’s a wonderful thing. You’re suddenly basking in the bliss of the glam rock offering. You realize what the talk has been all about regarding the genre. Maybe it’s time to buy a hairdryer and a sequin belt and do some strutting down the sidewalk. Why not?

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