3 Classic Rock Choruses from the 1980s to Sing Along to

The 1980s were rich with songs to sing along to. From synth-soaked tunes to glam rock and hair metal, the genre was diverse with experimental tracks as well as those from the classic rock genre. Here below, we will dive into a mix of both—songs that are fan favorites and have stood the test of time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Because sometimes all you need at the end of a long day is to sidle up to your best three-dozen friends at your local watering hole and hear your favorite rock song. Sometimes the best cure for the long work week is a chorus you can sing along to with your pals over buzzing electric guitars. Yes, these are three great classic rock choruses from the 1980s to sing along to.

[RELATED: No Skips: 4 Classic Rock Albums You’ll Never Have to Fast-Forward]

“I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” from I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (1981)

While Joan Jett made this song famous (and continues to), it was a cover of a song originally done by the band Arrows. But it was Jett’s version that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And hers is the quintessential bar song. You can just hear the crack of pool balls and the clink of glasses as this song plays. On it, she sings (and we sing along),

I love rock n’ roll

So put another dime in the jukebox, baby

I love rock n’ roll

So come and take your time and dance with me

“Born in the U.S.A.” from Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (1984)

While the meaning of this song has often been lost—it’s a song decrying the result of American involvement in the Vietnam War—the chorus has often been pointed to as one of the most patriotic and fun to sing. Isolating the chorus itself, and this opinion is right. But Springsteen is being subversive with the song, saying soldiers are coming home broken and not being taken care of despite being born in the U.S.A. That giant point aside, the chorus is just super fun to sing at a bar, too. Sometimes it’s OK to ignore the outside world briefly, for a moment, and just feel a jolt of fun. Sings The Boss,

Born in the U.S.A

I was born in the U.S.A

I was born in the U.S.A

Born in the U.S.A

“Purple Rain” from Purple Rain by Prince (1984)

From the album and film of the same name, “Purple Rain” is Prince’s magnum opus. It’s an emotional, personal song. Singing over programmed drums, he sings about love and a lover dancing in the visual of purple precipitation falling from the sky. The chorus is largely just the repetition of the song title, but as the passionate love song builds and builds, it becomes more and more fun to belt out at the top of your lungs. Cathartic and glorious, Prince sings,

Purple rain, purple rain

Purple rain, purple rain

Purple rain, purple rain

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images