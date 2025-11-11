3 Great Songs That Came out of Getting High With Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has an enormous discography of songs under his belt. And there are also quite a few songs by his contemporaries about him. And, naturally, many of those songs are about the unique experience of engaging in m*rijuana with Nelson. He might as well be a ganja muse. Let’s take a look at a few songs about getting high with Willie Nelson.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Willie Got Me Stoned And Stole All Of My Money” by Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson did not know what he was getting into when he spent a night playing poker with Willie Nelson. Ahead of performing at Nelson’s famed Farm Aid in 2015, Johnson decided to put together a song about the experience, aptly titled “Willie Got Me Stoned And Stole All Of My Money”. However, Johnson might just be bad at poker. There was probably no theft involved.

This one is a hilarious track, but it’s also a sweet homage to a man so deeply loved by the music community nationwide. Johnson still whips this one out whenever he performs at Farm Aid.

“Weed With Willie” by Toby Keith

This might be one of the most famous country songs about getting high with Willie Nelson. The story goes that Toby Keith once had a bit of a smoke session with Nelson years ago ahead of Charles Barkley’s birthday bash in Vegas. He definitely did not know what he was in for. Keith said he “couldn’t even function” and referred to the substance Nelson shared with him as “the most hardcore” stuff he ever smoked. And from that, “Weed With Willie” was born.

“Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die” by Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson, and Jamey Johnson

This famous song is notably a Willie Nelson original, with the help of a few fellow songwriters like Buddy Cannon and Rich Alves. However, the featured artists who provide vocals to this track have definitely had a few smoke sessions with Willie Nelson at some point, so I’ll include it on this list. This track from the 2012 album Heroes is one of the most memorable songs to come from Nelson in the 2010s. Naturally, it’s an ode to counterculture and m*rijuana. Snoop Dogg, Jamey Johnson, and Nelson’s former Highwaymen bandmate Kris Kristofferson all contributed to this country jam.

Photo by Anre Csillag/Shutterstock