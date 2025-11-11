Simon Kirke Shares Mixed Emotions About Bad Company’s Rock Hall Induction: “When Death Picks a Friend, It Never Really Dies”

Forming in London during the early 1970s, Bad Company solidified itself as a top group in rock music when releasing “Shooting Star” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” Throughout the band’s vibrant history, the group won several awards and sold over 40 million albums worldwide. And over the weekend, Bad Company entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While thrilled about the major milestone, drummer Simon Kirke found himself the only member on stage.

Although a night of celebration, the ceremony brought a great deal of reflection for Kirke. Taking a trip into the past, the musician remembered the disputes, historic moments, and lasting friendships. Honoring their legacy, Kirke took the stage alongside Bryan Adams, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, and Chris Robinson to play a few of Bad Company’s hit songs.

Sadly, Rodgers and Kirke are the last two original members still alive. Bassist Boz Burrell passed away in 2006. And over the summer, Mick Ralphs passed away at 81. Holding their memory close, Kirke said, “When death picks a friend, it never really dies, it never really fades away. And I’m just glad that Mick Ralphs got to hear that we were inducted before he passed away.”

Simon Kirke Made Sure Mick Ralphs Knew Bad Company Entered The Rock Hall

While passing away before the ceremony, Kirke admitted he got to tell Ralphs the news. And apparently, he only asked, “Does that mean we get free hot dogs?” The musician added, “He went out with a smile. I miss him. I miss him very much. And it was hard holding it together out there [during the performance].”

As for Rodgers, he refrained from attending the concert to focus on his health. Having struggled with numerous health issues, the singer was unable to take part in the ceremony. Although he originally planned to perform, he decided to step away.

Understanding his decision, Kirke explained, “He’s had health problems for quite a while. And it’s not so much the singing and the rehearsals, it was in traveling and the flying. Flying was a big problem for him. And just to be on the safe side [he stayed home]. So he called me last week and said, ‘Hey, man. I’m so sorry.’”

But even with seats left empty, their spirits remained present in every song, every memory shared, and every moment that honored the legacy they built together.

