3 Heavy One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Sound More Like Poetry

Some songs are easy to listen to; they talk about exciting nights, fun moments, and loving relationships. But then there are those songs that are more challenging to hear. Maybe they’re more philosophical, maybe they’re about breakups, or maybe they’re about death.

Whatever the case—some songs are just harder to take in. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that offered some intellectual heft right along with some beautiful lyrics. Indeed, these are three heavy one-hit wonders from the 1990s that sound more like poetry.

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“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve from ‘Urban Hymns’ (1997)

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Some songs attempt to describe a single moment—something small. But other songs try to capture the entire human experience in three or four minutes. This track from the British-born band The Verve falls squarely in the latter category. The tune attempts to entertain while also sharing feelings of quizzical despair. Lead vocalist Richard Ashcroft croons, “Well, I’ve never prayed but tonight I’m on my knees, yeah / I need to hear some sounds that recognize the pain in me, yeah / I let the melody shine, let it cleanse my mind, I feel free now / But the airwaves are clean and there’s nobody singin’ to me now.” Jeez! Get this guy in front of a cartoon or something!

“The Freshmen” by The Verve Pipe from ‘Villains’ (1996)

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Not to be confused with the British-born band The Verve, the East Lansing, Michigan-born band The Verve Pipe also enjoyed sonic success in the 1990s. The Verve Pipe’s hit 1996 single, “The Freshman”, spoke about difficult times for people at a specific time in their lives. It’s reflective, remorseful. Vocalist Brian Vander Ark sings, “When I was young, I knew everything / And she, a punk who rarely ever took advice / Now I’m guilt-stricken, sobbin’, with my head on the floor / Stoppin’ baby’s breath and a shoe full of rice.” We’ve all been there.

“What It’s Like” by Everlast from ‘Whitey Ford Sings The Blues’ (1998)

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This acoustic-driven song by Everlast tells several stories. It opens with a vignette about a man in a liquor store down on his luck. The next is about a pregnant girl without support from the father. Every detail seems sadder than the one prior. Indeed, Everlast sings, “We’ve all seen a man at the liquor store beggin’ for your change / The hair on his face is dirty, dreadlocked and full of mange / He asks a man for what he could spare with shame in his eyes / ‘Get a job, you fuckin’ slob’ is all he replies.” Beautiful—but still hard to hear at times. But that’s art.

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