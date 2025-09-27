3 Hits From the 1990s That Just Don’t Get Enough Praise

If you didn’t grow up in the 1990s, then the acts and bands that you often hear about from the decade likely consist of Nirvana, Tupac, Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, Eminem, Radiohead, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Also, the songs you often hear about and or listen to are likely at least one of the following: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, “My Name Is”, “Wannabe”, and “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

All of the names and titles we just mentioned above are certainly worthy of the stature they now hold. But, like every decade of music, there is far more worth discovering and adding to your playlist. So, here are three hits from the 1990s that just don’t get enough praise.

“Rock and Roll Is Dead” by Lenny Kravitz

In terms of awards and absolute grand success, Lenny Kravitz‘s career did not take off until 1998. However, that doesn’t mean the work that came prior is not worth checking out. And that includes his 1995 single, “Rock and Roll Is Dead”.

It’s a quintessential Lenny Kravitz classic, as it has classic rock infused with alternative rock, and brings the 70s to the 90s. Released in 1995, this single was not a major chart success because it only peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100. Regardless, it is well worth the listen.

“Bang And Blame” by R.E.M.

R.E.M.‘s run in the 1990s is without a doubt one of the best runs of the decade. Though as the years have passed, it seems the majority of people merely remember these 90s tracks from the group: “Losing My Religion”, “Everybody Hurts”, “Shiny Happy People”, and “Drive”.

Well, add “Band And Blame” to your list. Released in 1994, this single peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for a total of 14 weeks. Residing on R.E.M.’s 1994 album, Monster, it is easy to overlook, given the lead single “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” Though that won’t be the case after you listen to it.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

Now, in certain circles of indie and alternative fans, this song is a noteworthy classic. To the general music fan, that is not the case, and that being said, it often gets overlooked as one of the greatest alternative rock and dream pop singles of the 1990s.

Released in 1993, Mazzy Star‘s single “Fade Into You” peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 20 weeks. Criminally, it is her only song on the chart. Nevertheless, this song is a hidden support beam for the sound of the 1990s.

