3 Incredible Vince Gill and Patty Loveless Collaborations

Sometimes, two musicians just seem to be made for each other. Vince Gill and Patty Loveless have produced a lot of music in the same genre, but they’re far from similar artists. Still, their collaborations over the years have been nothing short of perfect. Let’s take a look at three stunning Vince Gill and Patty Loveless collaborations!

1. “Go Rest High On That Mountain”

This heartfelt tribute was dedicated to Gill’s brother and performed at the Grand Ole Opry. The song was originally written by Gill back in the early 1990s for his album When Love Finds You, but this modern performance with the addition of Loveless is nothing short of beautiful. The duo have collaborated often in the past, but this performance proves that they both still work so well together after all these years.

2. “My Kind Of Woman/My Kind Of Man”

Another stunning collaboration between Loveless and Gill, “My Kind Of Woman/My Kind Of Man” was originally released in 1998 for Gill’s album The Key. The track was successful when it came out and charted for 20 weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart. The two were formerly labelmates at MCA when the song was released.

3. “Sleepless Nights”

This song was released by Patty Loveless in 2008 on her album of the same name. This song features Loveless predominately, but Gill’s accompanying vocals make the song so much more passionate. The track was written by Boudleaux Bryant and Felice Bryant for The Everly Brothers back in 1960. Loveless and Gill really breathed new life into the track, proving that the right arrangement of talented voices can make any song sound timeless.

